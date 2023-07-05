Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command [Image 3 of 4]

    377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Sarah Whitson, outgoing commander 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS), receives her last salute from members of the 377th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 12, 2023. HCOS provides medical care for all non-active duty patients and provides care to 13,000 beneficiaries to ensure the patient population remains healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

