Lt. Col. Sarah Whitson, outgoing commander 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS), receives her last salute from members of the 377th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 12, 2023. HCOS provides medical care for all non-active duty patients and provides care to 13,000 beneficiaries to ensure the patient population remains healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 13:14 Photo ID: 7907101 VIRIN: 230712-F-TV976-1177 Resolution: 6493x4329 Size: 1.95 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.