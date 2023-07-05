377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

Col. Nisa Pistone (left), commander 377th Medical Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher McMillian (right), incoming commander 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS), during a change of command ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 12, 2023. HCOS provides medical care for all non-active duty patients and provides care to 13,000 beneficiaries to ensure the patient population remains healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

