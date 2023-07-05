U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists assigned to multiple Air National Guard units, pose for a photo after unloading cargo and equipment that was used during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia June 30.2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7907081
|VIRIN:
|230630-Z-PJ280-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
