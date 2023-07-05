Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Stalnaker, an air transportation specialist with the 165th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, directs movement of cargo being unloaded from a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 30, 2023 that returned to Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia after supporting exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 7907080
    VIRIN: 230630-Z-PJ280-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

