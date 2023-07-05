U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Stalnaker, an air transportation specialist with the 165th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, directs movement of cargo being unloaded from a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 30, 2023 that returned to Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia after supporting exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

