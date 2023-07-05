U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Swinson, a loadmaster with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, checks alignment of a C-130 Hercules aircraft to prepare to unload cargo June 30, 2023 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia after returning from exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

