U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Douglas, a crew chief with the 165th Maintenance Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, returns from participating in exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany and poses for a photo with his family at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, June 30, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 7907078 VIRIN: 230630-Z-PJ280-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.