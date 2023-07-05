U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Douglas, a crew chief with the 165th Maintenance Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, returns from participating in exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany and poses for a photo with his family at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, June 30, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7907078
|VIRIN:
|230630-Z-PJ280-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
