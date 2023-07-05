Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 9 of 13]

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Cox, a maintenance officer assigned to the 165th Maintenance Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, returns from participating in exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany and poses for a photo with his family at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, June 30, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing return to Savannah from exercise Air Defender 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

