Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Sgt. Madelyn Bass, command executive assistant, Area Support Group - Kuwait, promotes under Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jul. 12, 2023. Soldiers of the brigade attend to celebrate Bass' promotion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 7906639
    VIRIN: 230712-A-FM739-9989
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023
    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023
    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023
    Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT