Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 7906639 VIRIN: 230712-A-FM739-9989 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 14.49 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.