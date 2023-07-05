Sgt. Madelyn Bass, command executive assistant, Area Support Group - Kuwait, promotes under Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jul. 12, 2023. Soldiers of the brigade attend to celebrate Bass' promotion.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7906639
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-FM739-9989
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion to Sergeant at Camp Arifjan, July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
