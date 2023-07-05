Senior Project Manager Bradley Drouant gave an update yesterday on the progress of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project to the St. John the Baptist Economic Development Committee.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:28
|Photo ID:
|7906455
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-EV636-4909
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, WSLP Update to St. John the Baptist Economic Development Committee, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT