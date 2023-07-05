3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen test mountaineering skills in Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Baun, a tactical air control party specialist with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, secures his climbing gear at the summit of Sunshine Ridge during mountaineering training in Alaska, June 30, 2023. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere terrain to hone their mountaineering skills and prepare for challenging conditions they may face on future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

