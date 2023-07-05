Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen test mountaineering skills in Alaska [Image 24 of 38]

    3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen test mountaineering skills in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Trevor Liggett, top left, and Thomas Baun, tactical air control party specialists with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, climb a steep rock formation during mountaineering training at Sunshine Ridge, Alaska, June 30, 2023. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere terrain to hone their mountaineering skills and prepare for challenging conditions they may face on future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 06:50
    Photo ID: 7906189
    VIRIN: 230630-F-HY271-7165
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen test mountaineering skills in Alaska [Image 38 of 38], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    TACP
    mountaineering
    USINDOPACOM
    special warfare Airmen
    AFSPECWAR

