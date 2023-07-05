3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen test mountaineering skills in Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Trevor Liggett, top left, and Thomas Baun, tactical air control party specialists with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, climb a steep rock formation during mountaineering training at Sunshine Ridge, Alaska, June 30, 2023. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere terrain to hone their mountaineering skills and prepare for challenging conditions they may face on future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

