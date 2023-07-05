Ramstein hosts German State Sec visit

Michael Ebling, State Secretary of the Rhineland-Phalz Palatinate, center, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing Commander, right and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vincent Coleman II, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower watch supervisor at the ATC tower at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2023. Ebling learned much of the base's inner workings on his tour and also learned how valuable Ramstein is not only to the U.S. Air Forces’ mission, but to the people of Rhineland-Phalz and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

