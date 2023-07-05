Kyushu Defense Bureau's Farewell to CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Tetsuya Itoh, director general of the Japanese Ministry of Defense’s Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), at CFAS July 11, 2023. Itoh visited CFAS prior to concluding his two-year tenure as the KDB director general during which time he oversaw base related issues concerning CFAS and the local communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

