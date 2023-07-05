Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyushu Defense Bureau's Farewell to CFAS [Image 3 of 4]

    Kyushu Defense Bureau's Farewell to CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Tetsuya Itoh, director general of the Japanese Ministry of Defense’s Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), at CFAS July 11, 2023. Itoh visited CFAS prior to concluding his two-year tenure as the KDB director general during which time he oversaw base related issues concerning CFAS and the local communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 7905998
    VIRIN: 230711-N-CA060-1015
    Resolution: 5422x3416
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, Kyushu Defense Bureau's Farewell to CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    meeting
    farerwell

