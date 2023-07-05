378th EAMXS holds assumption of command ceremony

Maj. Michael Bell , 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers his first remarks as commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Michael Bell assumed command of the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

