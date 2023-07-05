Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EAMXS holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    378th EAMXS holds assumption of command ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Michael Bell (right), incoming 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenence Squadron commander, recieves the squadron guidon from Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi (left), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Michael Bell assumed command of the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7905963
    VIRIN: 230710-F-WT152-1003
    Resolution: 4700x3138
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    AFCENT
    assumption of command
    AMXS
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    378th EAMXS

