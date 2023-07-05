Capt. Jamie Osborne, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during an assumption of command ceremony for the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Michael Bell assumed command of the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:22 Photo ID: 7905960 VIRIN: 230710-F-WT152-1001 Resolution: 4978x3323 Size: 3 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EAMXS holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.