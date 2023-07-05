Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), 10 July

230710-N-CD453-1188 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Dasia Gibson (right), from Miami, signals to Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jenna Osborn, from Suffolk, Virginia, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, July 10. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

