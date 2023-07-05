230710-N-CD453-1170 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2023) Aviation Electronics Mate Airman Jenna Osborne, from Suffolk, Virginia, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), unplugs on-deck power supply from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, July 10. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 02:16 Photo ID: 7905788 VIRIN: 230710-N-CD453-1170 Resolution: 5309x3792 Size: 1.88 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), 10 July [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.