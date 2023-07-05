U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 put up walls for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 00:20
|Photo ID:
|7905638
|VIRIN:
|230711-M-HG547-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
