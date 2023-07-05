Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 3 of 5]

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

    PORT MORESBY, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 put up walls for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

