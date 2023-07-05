KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Abigail Foster, a native of Mobile, Alabama and a combat engineer, and Sgt. Israel Garcia, a native of Houston and a combat engineer, both with Task Force Koa Moana 23, build a wall for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

