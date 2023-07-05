Nancy Pelosi among other U.S. Representatives meet with U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Jasionka, Poland, on May 1, 2022. U.S. Officials visited troops who were deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7905627 VIRIN: 230711-A-ID763-8737 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.