Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division [Image 27 of 30]

    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Nancy Pelosi among other U.S. Representatives meet with U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Jasionka, Poland, on May 1, 2022. U.S. Officials visited troops who were deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 22:33
    Photo ID: 7905625
    VIRIN: 230711-A-ID763-8767
    Resolution: 5944x3963
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division [Image 30 of 30], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division
    Nancy Pelosi Among Others Visits 82nd Airborne Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Poland
    Nancy Pelosi
    Adam Schiff
    Jason Crow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT