    Paratroopers Spend Afternoon with Orphans [Image 52 of 52]

    Paratroopers Spend Afternoon with Orphans

    POLAND

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division spend an afternoon with children from a local orphanage in Rzeszów, Poland, April 23, 2022. Children participated in a kid friendly, modified Army Combat Fitness Test, camo face painting, UH-60 and CH-47 tours, among other activities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 21:18
    Location: PL
    Orphan
    82nd Airborne Division
    Poland
    Orphans

