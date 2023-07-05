Paratroopers Spend Afternoon with Orphans

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division spend an afternoon with children from a local orphanage in Rzeszów, Poland, April 23, 2022. Children participated in a kid friendly, modified Army Combat Fitness Test, camo face painting, UH-60 and CH-47 tours, among other activities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
