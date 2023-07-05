T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

Civilian employees with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Morale,Welfare, and Readiness office set up the stage for the JBLM Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 11, 2023. The JAWE will demonstrate JBLM’s readiness, while helping to educate the public through demonstrations of military aircraft and ground equipment weapons’ systems capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

