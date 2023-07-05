Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 8 of 8]

    T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Civilian employees with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Morale,Welfare, and Readiness office set up the stage for the JBLM Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 11, 2023. The JAWE will demonstrate JBLM’s readiness, while helping to educate the public through demonstrations of military aircraft and ground equipment weapons’ systems capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 20:16
    VIRIN: 230711-F-TT585-1095
    Location: WA, US
    C-17 Globemaster III
    air show
    civil engineers
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    JAWE

