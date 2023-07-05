U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 627th Civil Engineer Squadron establish a barrier fence in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 11, 2023. The JAWE will demonstrate JBLM’s readiness, while helping to educate the public through demonstrations of military aircraft ground and equipment weapons’ systems capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

This work, T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colleen Anthony