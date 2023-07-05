T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

The 627th Civil Engineer Squadron utilizes a front loader to establish a barrier fence in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 11, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

