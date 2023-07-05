A row of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing sit on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2023. The enhanced transportation capabilities of the C-17 increases strategic flexibility for Air Mobility Command and provides rapid and reliable support to U.S. forces and their allies around the world.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
This work, T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
