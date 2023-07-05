Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 1 of 8]

    T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 627th Civil Engineer Squadron pose in front of a barrier fence during set up for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 11, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7905347
    VIRIN: 230711-F-TT585-1064
    Resolution: 4952x3295
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-4 Days: JBLM sets up for 2023 JAWE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    air show
    civil engineers
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    JAWE

