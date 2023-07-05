Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cory Booker, Mark Kelly and Others Visit Paratroopers [Image 16 of 21]

    Cory Booker, Mark Kelly and Others Visit Paratroopers

    POLAND

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Mark Kelly among other U.S. Representatives meet with U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Jasionka, Poland, on April 14, 2022. U.S. Officials visited troops who were deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    This work, Cory Booker, Mark Kelly and Others Visit Paratroopers [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Poland
    Mark Kelly
    Stronger Together
    Cory Booker

