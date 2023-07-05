Cory Booker, Mark Kelly and Others Visit Paratroopers

U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Mark Kelly among other U.S. Representatives meet with U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Jasionka, Poland, on April 14, 2022. U.S. Officials visited troops who were deployed to Poland in support of our NATO Allies in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

