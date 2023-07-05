Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii MWR Lifeguards teach Summer Swimming Lessons [Image 5 of 8]

    Hawaii MWR Lifeguards teach Summer Swimming Lessons

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Anna Marie G. General 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    230706-N-XM133-1004 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 6, 2023) A lifeguard floating tube is used as one of the lifeguard rescue devices. Lifeguards from Great Life Hawaii's Morale, Welfare and Recreation department teach summer swimming lessons at the Hickam Family Pool on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii July 6, 2023. The lifeguard's main role is to ensure the safety of patrons in the water and to teach water safety skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:28
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Hawaii MWR Lifeguards teach Summer Swimming Lessons [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Hawaii
    JBPHH
    Summer Safety
    Lifeguards
    Swim Lessons
    Anna Marie G. General

