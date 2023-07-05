Members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City perform a demonstration during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2023. Alongside The U.S. Thunderbirds and various other aerobatic performers, they showcased their unique mission to a large crowd of festival spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7905184
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-IH091-3011
|Resolution:
|5136x3348
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
