Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival [Image 34 of 35]

    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City perform a demonstration during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2023. Alongside The U.S. Thunderbirds and various other aerobatic performers, they showcased their unique mission to a large crowd of festival spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:17
    Photo ID: 7905184
    VIRIN: 230701-F-IH091-3011
    Resolution: 5136x3348
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Thunderbirds perform at National Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival
    Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Thunderbirds
    Air show
    Traverse City
    National Cherry Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT