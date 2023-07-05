Traverse City Coast Guard performs at Cherry Festival

Members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City perform a demonstration during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2023. Alongside The U.S. Thunderbirds and various other aerobatic performers, they showcased their unique mission to a large crowd of festival spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 Photo ID: 7905182 Resolution: 6582x4003 Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US