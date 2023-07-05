JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Michael Cummings succeeds Col. Edward Soto as the 176th Maintenance Group commander during a July 7, 2023, change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Soto will retire after 26 years of service as Cummings advances from his previous duties as 176th MXG deputy commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|07.07.2023
|07.11.2023 15:33
|7904780
|230707-Z-ZY202-1010
|5702x3802
|7.62 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|3
|1
Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander
