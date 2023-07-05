JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Michael Cummings succeeds Col. Edward Soto as the 176th Maintenance Group commander during a July 7, 2023, change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Soto will retire after 26 years of service as Cummings advances from his previous duties as 176th MXG deputy commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:33 Photo ID: 7904776 VIRIN: 230707-Z-ZY202-1004 Resolution: 5678x3785 Size: 8.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.