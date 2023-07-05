Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander [Image 3 of 11]

    Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Michael Cummings succeeds Col. Edward Soto as the 176th Maintenance Group commander during a July 7, 2023, change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Soto will retire after 26 years of service as Cummings advances from his previous duties as 176th MXG deputy commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:33
    Photo ID: 7904773
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-ZY202-1006
    Resolution: 5762x3841
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th WIng

