Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Edward Soto passes the 176th Maintenance Squadron guidon to Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, signifying Soto’s successful command during a July 7, 2023, change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Soto will retire after 26 years of service as Col. Michael Cummings advances from his previous duties as 176th MXG deputy commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

