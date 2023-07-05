JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Col. Edward Soto passes the 176th Maintenance Squadron guidon to Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, signifying Soto’s successful command during a July 7, 2023, change-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Soto will retire after 26 years of service as Col. Michael Cummings advances from his previous duties as 176th MXG deputy commander. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 15:33
|Photo ID:
|7904772
|VIRIN:
|230707-Z-ZY202-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cummings succeeds Soto as 176th Maintenance Group commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT