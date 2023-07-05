Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 10, 2023. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7904762
|VIRIN:
|230710-M-YL291-1220
|Resolution:
|4259x2839
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Growing Confidence [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT