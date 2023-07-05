Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growing Confidence [Image 11 of 15]

    Growing Confidence

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 10, 2023. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:36
    Photo ID: 7904758
    VIRIN: 230710-M-YL291-1007
    Resolution: 4285x2857
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Growing Confidence [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    DI
    Confidence
    Rappel Tower
    ERR

