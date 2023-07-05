133rd Force Support Squadron Trains at Camp Ripley

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jayson Camacho, Staff Sgt. Andrew Bosquez, and Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Sabin, 133rd Force Support Squdron, receive final instructions from a security forces member before conducting building clearing procedures at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minn., May 6, 2023. Airmen from the 133rd Force Support Squadron traveled to Camp Ripley to increase their readiness capabilities and team cohesion.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Johnson)

