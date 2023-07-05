Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Force Support Squadron Trains at Camp Ripley [Image 4 of 5]

    133rd Force Support Squadron Trains at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Kurt Steinmetz, left, commander of the 133rd Force Suppor Squadron, teaches how to call a 9-line MEDEVAC at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minn., May 6, 2023. Airmen from the 133rd Force Support Squadron traveled to Camp Ripley to increase their readiness capabilities and team cohesion.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Johnson)

