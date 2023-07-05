Coast Guard repatriates 27 migrants to Dominican Republic, following vessel interdiction in Mona Passage

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s Over the Horizon cutter boat crew interdicts a migrant vessel July 8, 2023 in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Cutter Richard Dixon’s crew repatriated the 27 migrants, 24 Dominicans and three Haitians, and transferred them to Dominican Republic Navy authorities in Punta Juanillo, Dominican Republic, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

