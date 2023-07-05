Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 27 migrants to Dominican Republic, following vessel interdiction in Mona Passage

    PUERTO RICO

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s Over the Horizon cutter boat crew interdicts a migrant vessel July 8, 2023 in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Cutter Richard Dixon’s crew repatriated the 27 migrants, 24 Dominicans and three Haitians, and transferred them to Dominican Republic Navy authorities in Punta Juanillo, Dominican Republic, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

