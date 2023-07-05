USS McFaul Sailors Perform Maintenance

230711-N-YD864-1027 ARABIAN GULF (July 11, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Kyler Reisinger, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), performs checks while conducting routine maintenance on surface vessel torpedo tubes in the Arabian Gulf, July 11, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

