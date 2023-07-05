Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    USS McFaul Sailors Perform Maintenance

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-YD864-1027 ARABIAN GULF (July 11, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Kyler Reisinger, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), performs checks while conducting routine maintenance on surface vessel torpedo tubes in the Arabian Gulf, July 11, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    This work, USS McFaul Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

