Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7904038 VIRIN: 230711-A-A0796-1005 Resolution: 2016x1188 Size: 978.92 KB Location: KW

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JMC reps take trip to Kuwait to retrieve unwanted low-level radiation materials [Image 5 of 5], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.