    JMC reps take trip to Kuwait to retrieve unwanted low-level radiation materials [Image 3 of 5]

    JMC reps take trip to Kuwait to retrieve unwanted low-level radiation materials

    KUWAIT

    07.04.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Two wood crates that contain low-level radioactive commodities sit inside a shipping container at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait before the items are shipped to the United States for disposition. (Photo: Mike Kurth, Joint Munitions Command)

    This work, JMC reps take trip to Kuwait to retrieve unwanted low-level radiation materials [Image 5 of 5], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

