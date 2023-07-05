Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:23 Photo ID: 7904033 VIRIN: 230711-A-A0796-1001 Resolution: 1891x1481 Size: 726.71 KB Location: KW

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JMC reps take trip to Kuwait to retrieve unwanted low-level radiation materials [Image 5 of 5], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.