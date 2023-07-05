Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Pool 2 wing dam modification project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 25, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, at 1 p.m. Lock and Dam 2 is located at 1350 Lock and Dam Road.

    This work, Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    NESP
    Pool 2

