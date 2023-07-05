Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Pool 2 wing dam modification project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 25, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, at 1 p.m. Lock and Dam 2 is located at 1350 Lock and Dam Road.

