NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 7, 2023) Guests observe a fireworks display during the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration at the Hellenic Air Force, 115th Combat Wing Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, Greece, on July 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 08:47 Photo ID: 7903985 VIRIN: 230707-N-EM691-1684 Resolution: 7978x5319 Size: 8.28 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.