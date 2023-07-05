Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day [Image 15 of 15]

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day

    GREECE

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 7, 2023) Guests observe a fireworks display during the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration at the Hellenic Air Force, 115th Combat Wing Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, Greece, on July 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 08:47
    Photo ID: 7903985
    VIRIN: 230707-N-EM691-1684
    Resolution: 7978x5319
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Independence Day [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

