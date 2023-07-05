Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch makes kayaking more accessible on post

There are multiple ways to get on the water at Fort Drum, whether it is with a kayak, a canoe, or a paddleboard. The Natural Resources Branch has worked to make it accessible for more community members this summer with a new wheelchair accessible kayak launch. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 08:08
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
