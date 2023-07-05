Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch makes kayaking more accessible on post [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch makes kayaking more accessible on post

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    There are multiple ways to get on the water at Fort Drum, whether it is with a kayak, a canoe, or a paddleboard. The Natural Resources Branch has worked to make it accessible for more community members this summer with a new wheelchair accessible kayak launch. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 08:08
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    kayaking
    IMCOM
    Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch
    Fort Drum FMWR

