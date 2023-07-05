Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: DAY 2 JOINT PERSONNEL RECOVERY CENTER BRIEF [Image 1 of 2]

    PALS 23: DAY 2 JOINT PERSONNEL RECOVERY CENTER BRIEF

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Robert Worthington, a Joint Personnel Recovery Center representative from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, briefs senior leaders during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific Region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

